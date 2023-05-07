Surprise favourite emerges in race to be Liverpool’s new sporting director

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jorg Schmadtke is the frontrunner to become Liverpool’s next sporting director and is in talks with the Premier League club about taking over from Julian Ward, who will leave in the summer.

No deal has yet been agreed with Schmadtke, who is available after leaving Wolfsburg in February, and other candidates are under consideration but the German has emerged as the surprise favourite to take over at Anfield and take responsibility for Liverpool’s transfer business.

Ward, who replaced the hugely influential Michael Edwards, announced in November that he will stand down at the end of the season after just one season in the job.

Jorg Schmadtke is the new favourite to become Liverpool’s new sporting director (Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has been playing a part in the search for his successor and said recently: “From what I’ve heard it’s all going in the right direction. How many clubs are out there without a sporting director now? Pretty much everyone has one because it makes sense.”

Wolfsburg qualified for the Champions League during Schmadtke’s time at the club after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga in 2020-21.

The 59-year-old former Fortuna Dusseldorf and Freiburg goalkeeper has also been sporting director at Aachen, Hannover and Koln.

Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer in the transfer window, with at least two midfielders wanted, Roberto Firmino certain to leave and James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo also all likely to depart.