Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool name squad for Champions League finale - and leave eight stars at home

Seven successive wins mean progress is already secured for the Champions League leaders

Carl Markham
Tuesday 28 January 2025 18:22 GMT
Comments
Arne Slot feels Liverpool were ‘almost perfect’ in dominant victory over Ipswich

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has opted to take a second-string squad to face PSV Eindhoven and leave the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker at home.

Seven successive wins mean progress is already secured as the Champions League leaders are guaranteed to finish no lower than second and will claim top spot with a point in the Netherlands.

Saturday’s trip to high-flying Bournemouth is the priority, with a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League to extend or protect, and Slot has decided to rest nine of the players who started in the 4-1 win over Ipswich at the weekend for the eighth game of a nine-match run in 27 days.

Mohamed Salah and and Virgil van Dijk are among nine senior players left out of the Champions League squad travelling to face PSV Eindhoven (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mohamed Salah and and Virgil van Dijk are among nine senior players left out of the Champions League squad travelling to face PSV Eindhoven (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Only Andy Robertson and former PSV forward Cody Gakpo are retained from Saturday’s starting line-up, which means the other senior players left on Merseyside are Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz.

It means academy players Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni, both of whom have made first-team appearances this season, Kieran Morrison, Isaac Mabaya, Trent Kone-Doherty, Amara Nallo, James Norris and James McConnell have all travelled.

Defender Joe Gomez returned to training on Tuesday after missing seven matches with a hamstring injury but he too has remained on Merseyside to continue his recovery.

Midfielder Curtis Jones, who missed Saturday’s win over Ipswich with a groin problem, and striker Diogo Jota, who has been out for a fortnight with a muscle injury, have yet to rejoin the squad.

Liverpool squad to face PSV: Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Robertson, Kone-Doherty, Mabaya, McConnell, Jaros, Kelleher, Nallo, Morrison, Danns, Norris, Quansah, Morton, Bradley, Davies, Nyoni.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in