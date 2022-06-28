Takumi Minamino leaves Liverpool for Monaco in £15m deal

The Japan international forward made just five starts in 30 Premier League appearances for the Anfield club

Carl Markham
Tuesday 28 June 2022 16:34
Takumi Minamino has left Liverpool to join Monaco (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has completed his £15.4million move to Monaco after signing a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 club.

The Japan international will cost the French side an initial £12.9m with a further £2.5m in add-ons.

Minamino joined Liverpool for a cut-price £7.25m in January 2020 after featuring against them for Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League but was always a fringe player and made just five starts in 30 Premier League appearances.

He was more of a cup specialist, playing a key role in last season’s Carabao and FA Cup victories, scoring seven goals in nine matches.

“It’s a great joy for me to join AS Monaco,” the player told asmonaco.com.

“I am happy to be part of the club’s project, which has just finished on the podium (third) twice in a row and is one of the most recognized in an exciting championship.

“I can’t wait to discover my new environment and do everything possible to help the team.”

