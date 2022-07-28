Liverpool without Alisson and Diogo Jota for Community Shield

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email

Alisson Becker will miss the Community Shield, meaning Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper Adrian is set to face Manchester City on Saturday.

The Brazilian has returned to training after suffering an abdominal problem and Jurgen Klopp expects him to be fit for the start of the Premier League season, when Liverpool face Fulham, but they will be without both the goalkeeper and forward Diogo Jota when they face Pep Guardiola’s team.

Alisson’s deputy Caoimhin Kelleher has also been sidelined so Adrian is on course for a first competitive game since facing Preston in the Carabao Cup in September.

Jota, who scored 21 goals last season, did not travel to Austria for Liverpool’s second pre-season tour because of a hamstring injury and he will sit out the start of the Premier League campaign.

Klopp said: “Ali trained today more than the day before so he will definitely be available for Fulham but not for the weekend. Diogo was not here with us. How could he play a football game? That will take a while, unfortunately.”

He underlined that Roberto Firmino, a reported target for Juventus, is set to stay at Anfield for the season. The Brazilian enters the final year of his contract and slipped down the pecking order during an injury-hit campaign.

But Klopp said: “Bobby is crucial for us. He is the heart and soul of this team. The way we played in the last years was only possible because of Bobby. For me there is no doubt about his quality. All the rest we will see how it goes, [but] for me he is essential for us.”