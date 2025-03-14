Arne Slot hints at Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final goalkeeper after Caoimhin Kelleher’s past heroics
Alisson has been the Reds’ clear No 1 this season, but Kelleher started in victorious finals in 2022 and 2024
Arne Slot hinted that Alisson will start against Newcastle United at Wembley, rather than Caoimhin Kelleher, a hero of Liverpool’s last two Carabao Cup final wins.
The Liverpool head coach was yet to tell the two goalkeepers who will play and who will be on the bench on Sunday (16 March).
“They haven’t heard it themselves, but everyone that uses common sense [might guess],” said Slot. “So, [look at] all of our line-ups, [you] might have an idea.”
Slot turned to Alisson for the first leg of the semi-final against Tottenham, giving him just his second-ever appearance in the Carabao Cup – but offering a sign he will bring in his first-choice keeper for the biggest games.
Kelleher has been Liverpool’s usual keeper in the Carabao Cup in recent seasons, scoring their 11th spot kick in the 2022 final shootout against Chelsea and keeping another clean sheet against the London club last year.
The Carabao Cup offers Slot the chance to win his first trophy in England. Only two Liverpool managers since Bill Shankly have not won silverware, in Roy Hodgson and Brendan Rodgers.
“I also saw that almost every manager has worked here for five, six, seven, eight, nine years,” Slot said. “So, it helps if you are here for years rather than months.”
Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title but Slot smiled that if he only claims the Carabao Cup in his time at Anfield, his reign will not be celebrated.
“I think that is for you guys to judge in four or five years,” he said. “If I had only won the League Cup, I don’t think you would write a book about me, but it would be a good start.”
Slot, 46, joined Liverpool from Feyenoord last summer, having won the Eredivisie in 2023 and the Dutch domestic cup last season. Those triumphs followed his arrival at the club in 2021.
