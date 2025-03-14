Arne Slot hints at Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final goalkeeper after Caoimhin Kelleher’s past heroics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot hinted that Alisson will start against Newcastle United at Wembley, rather than Caoimhin Kelleher, a hero of Liverpool’s last two Carabao Cup final wins.

The Liverpool head coach was yet to tell the two goalkeepers who will play and who will be on the bench on Sunday (16 March).

“They haven’t heard it themselves, but everyone that uses common sense [might guess],” said Slot. “So, [look at] all of our line-ups, [you] might have an idea.”

Slot turned to Alisson for the first leg of the semi-final against Tottenham, giving him just his second-ever appearance in the Carabao Cup – but offering a sign he will bring in his first-choice keeper for the biggest games.

Kelleher has been Liverpool’s usual keeper in the Carabao Cup in recent seasons, scoring their 11th spot kick in the 2022 final shootout against Chelsea and keeping another clean sheet against the London club last year.

The Carabao Cup offers Slot the chance to win his first trophy in England. Only two Liverpool managers since Bill Shankly have not won silverware, in Roy Hodgson and Brendan Rodgers.

open image in gallery Liverpool coach Arne Slot (right) with goalkeeper Alisson ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery Kelleher won the Carabao Cup final with Liverpool in 2022 and 2024 ( PA Wire )

“I also saw that almost every manager has worked here for five, six, seven, eight, nine years,” Slot said. “So, it helps if you are here for years rather than months.”

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title but Slot smiled that if he only claims the Carabao Cup in his time at Anfield, his reign will not be celebrated.

“I think that is for you guys to judge in four or five years,” he said. “If I had only won the League Cup, I don’t think you would write a book about me, but it would be a good start.”

Slot, 46, joined Liverpool from Feyenoord last summer, having won the Eredivisie in 2023 and the Dutch domestic cup last season. Those triumphs followed his arrival at the club in 2021.