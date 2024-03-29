Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool injury boost and Andy Robertson update

Ibrahima Konate, absent for Liverpool’s last three games, is set to be available this weekend

Phil Medlicott
Friday 29 March 2024 15:17
Klopp reacts to Xabi Alonso staying at Bayer Leverkusen

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will take things “day by day” with Andy Robertson as he indicated the left-back’s injury was not serious.

Robertson was being assessed by the Reds after coming off in the first half of Scotland’s friendly against Northern Ireland on Tuesday due to an ankle issue.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home clash with Brighton, Liverpool boss Klopp said: “Robbo, we take it a little bit day by day, so we will see.

“He will not train today but it’s not as bad, so that’s fine.”

Klopp – whose side after the Brighton game continue their title bid by hosting Sheffield United next Thursday, then playing Manchester United away three days later – also reported that Darwin Nunez, a withdrawal from Uruguay’s squad as the international break got under way, was “fine”.

Ibrahima Konate, absent for Liverpool’s last three games, is set to be available this weekend as well, and while Klopp said he was unsure if that applied to Curtis Jones, the midfielder has been training.

Liverpool have also had Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota on the sidelines, and Klopp added: “The other boys, from next week on, step by step I think they will join parts of team training, and then team training, so we will see what we do with that.

“They’re not too far away but not in yet. They all make their steps, so it’s positive.”

