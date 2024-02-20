Jurgen Klopp rules Liverpool trio out of Luton and Chelsea games with injury update

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed three Liverpool players are out injured for games against Luton and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds have been contending with a number of injuries in recent weeks, though Mohamed Salah starred in the 4-1 victory over Brentford to complete his return from a hamstring problem sustained on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.

But Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones were taken off in the first half with knee and ankle injuries, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alisson are also still recovering from injuries.

“Not great, definitely not, we have some issues,” Klopp said. “Ali, we don’t know how long it’ll take, but for the foresseable time.

“Diogo with a knee issue, ruled out, Curtis with a bone ligament issue, ruled out. The others, we’ll deal with it day by day, we’ll see tomorrow the line-up and you can see who made it.”

Klopp confirmed the Portuguese forward’s injury “will take about a month,” but admits Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai could be closer to a return.

“Trent and Dom are on the way back,” Klopp added. “But not in team training yet, so they’re out as well.”