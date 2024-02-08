Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool will be without Thiago Alcantara again after the midfielder was injured five minutes into his comeback.

The 32-year-old made his first appearance of the season as a late substitute in Sunday's defeat at Arsenal but sustained a muscle problem.

Liverpool are waiting to see how serious it is but Thiago, who had been out with a hip problem, faces another spell on the sidelines.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder has not started a match for over a year. His contract ends in the summer, when he is likely to leave Anfield.

The Premier League leaders are also likely to be without Dominik Szoboszlai against Burnley on Saturday but Wataru Endo will be able to return after Japan were knocked out of the Asia Cup.