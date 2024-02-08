Liverpool suffer injury blow after new Thiago Alcantara setback with Wataru Endo set to return
The 32-year-old has not started in over a year and could now have played his final match for the Reds, but the Japanese midfielder could return against Burnley
Liverpool will be without Thiago Alcantara again after the midfielder was injured five minutes into his comeback.
The 32-year-old made his first appearance of the season as a late substitute in Sunday's defeat at Arsenal but sustained a muscle problem.
Liverpool are waiting to see how serious it is but Thiago, who had been out with a hip problem, faces another spell on the sidelines.
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder has not started a match for over a year. His contract ends in the summer, when he is likely to leave Anfield.
The Premier League leaders are also likely to be without Dominik Szoboszlai against Burnley on Saturday but Wataru Endo will be able to return after Japan were knocked out of the Asia Cup.
