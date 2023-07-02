Jump to content

Liverpool continue midfield rebuild with £60m signing from RB Leipzig

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have made a second summer midfield signing after Alexis Mac Allister

Carl Markham
Sunday 02 July 2023 16:21
<p>Dominik Szoboszlai has signed for Liverpool for £60m </p>

Liverpool have completed the signing of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in a £60m deal, subject to a work permit.

It is understood that the highly-rated, 22-year-old Hungary international has signed a five-year contract with the Reds.

Szoboszlai is the second of Liverpool’s summer signings to reinforce their midfield, following the £35m arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, with Jurgen Klopp viewing the former Red Bull Salzburg star as a similar multi-functional player who offers tactical flexibility.

With Liverpool having spoken to the player’s representatives earlier this week, the move advanced quickly with a release clause expiring on Friday, which the Reds triggered at the last minute.

Szoboszlai was seen as a more viable alternative to Chelsea’s Mason Mount, whom they were interested in as he entered the final 12 months of his contract but had proved to be a more expensive option which involved less straightforward negotiations.

Szoboszlai told Liverpoolfc.com: “It’s really, really good. I enjoyed the last [few] days and I’m looking forward to knowing everybody better.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started.

“[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

