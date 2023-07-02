Liverpool continue midfield rebuild with £60m signing from RB Leipzig

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have completed the signing of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in a £60m deal, subject to a work permit.

It is understood that the highly-rated, 22-year-old Hungary international has signed a five-year contract with the Reds.

Szoboszlai is the second of Liverpool’s summer signings to reinforce their midfield, following the £35m arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, with Jurgen Klopp viewing the former Red Bull Salzburg star as a similar multi-functional player who offers tactical flexibility.

With Liverpool having spoken to the player’s representatives earlier this week, the move advanced quickly with a release clause expiring on Friday, which the Reds triggered at the last minute.

Szoboszlai was seen as a more viable alternative to Chelsea’s Mason Mount, whom they were interested in as he entered the final 12 months of his contract but had proved to be a more expensive option which involved less straightforward negotiations.

Szoboszlai told Liverpoolfc.com: “It’s really, really good. I enjoyed the last [few] days and I’m looking forward to knowing everybody better.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started.

“[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”