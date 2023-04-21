Liverpool identify legend’s son as solution to midfield problem

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool are looking at OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram as an option for midfield this summer. Jurgen Klopp is seeking to overhaul that area of his team and is seeking at least two players, having missed out on Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

The priority will be energy and running combined with an ability to carry out the German's tactical demands. Assessments of Thuram are that he fits that after considerable development in the French league.

The son of French legend Lilian Thuram and brother of Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, the 22-year-old made his international debut this year in the 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifying game over Netherlands. He has two years left on his contract at Nice.

For their part, Liverpool have a thoroughly researched list of potential options for midfield, as Klopp seeks to revitalise his team. Among the names being looked at are Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount, Joao Paulinha of Fulham and Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister.