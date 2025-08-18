Liverpool’s summer sales exceed £200m as Ben Doak signs for Bournemouth
Liverpool have a buyback clause after Doak joined Bournemouth for £25m
Ben Doak has joined Bournemouth for £25m to take Liverpool’s summer sales past the £200m mark.
Liverpool have a buyback clause for the Scotland international winger, as they did in Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen, in case they want to bring him back to Anfield.
Bournemouth saw off a host of other clubs to sign the teenager, with Porto submitting a bid and Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Wolves and West Ham all interested in Doak.
He will arrive in Dorset as a replacement for Dango Ouattara, who was sold to Brentford for £42m.
Doak only made three Premier League appearances for Liverpool, all as a substitute, and played 10 times in all competitions but has impressed in his six caps for Scotland and on loan at Middlesbrough last season.
He follows Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Tyler Morton, Nat Phillips and Quansah in leaving Anfield this summer.
Liverpool are guaranteed £206m from their sales, which could go up to £227m including add-ons.
The Premier League champions have spent over £300m and head coach Arne Slot has said he wants to sign one more attacker. Liverpool had a £110m bid for Alexander Isak rejected by Newcastle last month.
