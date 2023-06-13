Liverpool loan out defender Calvin Ramsay after injury-hit debut season
The right-back only made two appearances last year after signing from Aberdeen
Liverpool have sent Calvin Ramsay on loan to EFL Championship club Preston North End next season.
The Scotland right-back made only two appearances in an injury-hit first year at Anfield after his 2022 move from Aberdeen and is yet to make his Premier League debut.
Now Jurgen Klopp has decided to let him get first-team football with Preston next season rather than using the 19-year-old as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deputy.
Ramsay, who is still undergoing rehabilitation after surgery, will stay with Liverpool for the start of pre-season before going to Deepdale in mid-July.
His only start for Liverpool came against League One Derby in the Carabao Cup last November, but Ramsay remains part of Klopp’s long-term plans.
The manager name-checked another young right-back in Conor Bradley just before the end of the 22/23 campaign, noting that he would be involved in pre-season with the Reds after a year impressing on loan at Bolton.
Bradley has won 12 senior caps for Northern Ireland, while Ramsay made his senior Scotland international bow in November last year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies