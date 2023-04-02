Liverpool line up summer move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp has identified Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as a summer transfer target, with the 23-year-old featuring high up on Liverpool’s list for midfield reinforcements.

Klopp is seeking to upgrade Liverpool’s midfield after a difficult season and it is believed that Gallagher has exactly the kind of energy and attributes that could go to another level in the German’s team.

While there would usually be a greater difficulty in bringing an England international from another traditional “big six” Premier League club, Chelsea are under pressure to offload a number of players this summer.

Graham Potter’s side must meet Financial Fair Play requirements after spending so much in the first season of the new ownership.

Gallagher is a player they would at least consider an approach for, although he has been seen as a valuable option by both Thomas Tuchel and Potter.

It is felt, however, that Liverpool’s more specific midfield structure would suit his all-action game more.

Gallagher is under contract at Chelsea until 2025.