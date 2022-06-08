Liverpool are interested in signing Darwin Nunez but may have to pay a club record fee of £85million to win the race for the Benfica striker.

The 22-year-old scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica this season, becoming one of the most sought-after players in European football in the process.

Benfica are resigned to losing Nunez given the level of interest in the Uruguay international, though will hold out for a fee in the region of €100m (£85m).

Nunez has been high up on Manchester United's list of priorities for several months and has also attracted interest from La Liga, with Atletico Madrid monitoring his situation.

Liverpool are yet to formalise their interest and are understood to be reluctant to become involved in a bidding war.

Jurgen Klopp is nevertheless hoping to refresh his attack before the start of the new season given the uncertainty over the futures of both Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah.

Nunez played against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals (Getty Images)

Mané is nearing the exit at Anfield as he seeks a new challenge elsewhere, with Bayern Munich his likeliest destination, while Salah is yet to sign a new long-term contract beyond the end of next season.

Liverpool are keen to have a replacement lined up for Mané before sanctioning any departure. Bayern saw a £25m bid for the Senegal international rejected last week but are expected to improve their offer.

When asked about Nunez before the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final in April, Klopp said: “Extremely good looking boy, huh? And a decent player as well. Really good, really good.

"I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konaté [in the first leg].

“He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good. I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him.”

Liverpool's current club record fee is the £75m paid for Virgil van Dijk following his transfer from Southampton in 2018.