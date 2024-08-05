Support truly

Liverpool have rejected a bid from Southampton for forward Fabio Carvalho believed to be in the region of £15m, report BBC Sport.

The bid is way below the valuation the Reds have put on the 21-year-old but they could also block any move after he has impressed new boss Arne Slot during the preseason tour of the US.

He has scored in wins over Arsenal and Manchester United and the change of formation under Slot could mean he has a bigger part to play at the club.

Carvalho, who enjoyed loan spells last season at RB Leipzig and Hull City, has taken his chance to impress the new coaching staff, but the opportunities have come with several first-team players still missing. Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are all still yet to feature after extended breaks following the Copa America and Euro 2024. Southampton are expected to return with an increased offer as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

At the other end of the pitch defender Joe Gomez is not planning on going anywhere after committing his future to the club.

The 27-year-old was the subject of interest from Newcastle United, who were prepared to pay £45m for him in a deal that would have seen Anthony Gordon moving the other way for £75m.

But Gomez, who was an unused player for England at this summer’s European Championships, has since spoken at length with Slot about his future, which looks set to be at Anfield, report the Times. He is the club’s longest-serving player, since signing in 2015, and his versatility across the backline makes him a valuable member of the squad, especially following the departure of central defender Joel Matip who left when his contract expired earlier this summer.

Midfielder Bobby Clark could be one player who does leave Anfield with the youngster attracting huge interest both here and abroad.

Former assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who is now manager of Red Bull Salzburg, has already had a £6m bid rejected say the Echo, while Norwich, Leeds, Sheffield United, Coventry, Celtic and Rangers are all believed to be interested.

After missing the club’s preseason tour he will be assessed and given a chance to impress the new boss before any decision is made on his future. It is believed a loan move would be the preferred choice for Liverpool after the 19-year-old, who is the son of former Newcastle star Lee Clark, only signed a new contract in December.

Tyler Morton is another youngster attracting interest with RB Leipzig keen to take the midfielder to the Bundesliga, while Europa League winners Atalanta are also looking into the possibility of moving for the 21-year-old.

Liverpool are yet to make any new signings this summer, although they have been strongly linked with a move for 19-year-old left-back Julio Soler from Argentine club Lanus, per Goal.

The youngster impressed for Argentina at the Olympics, in Paris, and is believed to be available for $15m (£11.8m). He made 36 appearances for the Argentinean side last season and he is seen as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.