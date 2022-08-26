Liverpool working ‘constantly’ in transfer market to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool are working “constantly” to try and bolster their squad before the end of the transfer window but he is unsure if he will be able to bring anyone in.

The Liverpool manager had initially intended to stick with his current squad but has admitted he would like another midfielder as injuries have hit them hard.

But Klopp, who was without 10 players for Monday’s defeat to Manchester United, reiterated that he will not compromise and sign a player he does not really want.

He said: “We are actually working constantly on these kind of things, but we spoke about the reasons why sometimes it is not happening. Sometimes [they are] too expensive, sometimes [they are] not the right player. Then the situation changes but one thing stays important and that is that it needs to be the right player. We are working and will see if something will happen or not. I don’t know.”

Klopp downplayed the argument between James Milner and Virgil van Dijk after Jadon Sancho scored United’s first goal on Monday, saying he was often involved in such situations during his playing career and that they look worse in the heat of the moment.

He added: “When I got asked about Milly and Virg, I was the one who didn’t see the pictures. Everybody else saw. I was a pretty emotional player in my time and I had more often than not with my best friends these conversations on the pitch. There is nothing to clarify. When you are discussing things on the pitch. Especially nowadays with the cameras it looks more serious than is so it is no problem.”

Liverpool’s injury problems have not eased for the weekend, though Klopp said Joel Matip, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara are closing in on returns, with Diogo Jota not too much further behind them. They are still waiting to discover how long Naby Keita will be absent.