Liverpool are closing in a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili as they are preparing to make Valencia goalkeeper the first signing of Arne Slot’s reign.

Mamardashvili is not expected to arrive at Anfield until the summer of 2025 but Liverpool have made progress in their attempts to sign the 23-year-old.

Alisson is set to remain first-choice goalkeeper for this season, but the Georgia international could represent some succession planning as Liverpool look to the future.

Mamardashvili is eight years younger than the Brazilian, who has been an automatic choice when fit since his arrival from Roma for £65m in 2019. The Georgia No1 made the most saves at Euro 2024, with 29, as he helped his nation reach the last 16. He also kept 13 clean sheets in LaLiga last season.

Liverpool are the only club in the Premier League who are yet to make a signing this summer. They had hoped to buy midfielder Martin Zubimendi but he decided to stay at Real Sociedad.

They are also likely to sell midfielder Bobby Clark to RB Salzburg after agreeing a £10m fee, plus a 17.5 percent sell-on clause.