Liverpool transfer news: Goncalo Inacio, Georgiy Sudakov, Leny Yoro

It looks like it might well be a quite January for Liverpool, who invested well last summer. With a refreshed midfield beginning to gel, Jurgen Klopp’s side have re-established themselves as title contenders.

The German may yet seek one or two targeted additions to accentuate their squad, with a centre-half perhaps the likeliest signing after a serious injury to Joel Matip.

Here are some of the latest Liverpool transfer rumours.

Goncalo Inacio

One centre-back on Liverpool’s radar is Sporting Lisbon’s Inacio, with the 22-year-old regarded as a player of high potential. Portuguese outlet O Jogo report that Inacio has turned down a move to Newcastle to hold out for a possible transfer to Anfield, Real Madrid or Manchester United.

It may be that that move doesn’t come until the summer, when Inacio may be more readily available.

Georgiy Sudakov

A deal for Georgiy Sudakov could reportedly be re-visited (Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai all arrived during the last transfer window, but reports suggest that Liverpool may not be satisfied with their midfield options and still seeking one more body. Sudakov, currently of Shakhtar Donetsk, was a target in the summer and Liverpool could revisit a deal for the Ukrainian.

Calciomercato note that there is significant interest from Italy, though — both Juventus and Napoli are eying the 21-year-old.

Leny Yoro

Yoro only turned 18 in November but has already represented France’s Under 21s, with the young centre-back seemingly destined for a major move sooner rather than later. The Lille defender has been linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool, and will have only a year left on his contract in the summer.

That could mean that he is on offer to suitors at a reduced price.