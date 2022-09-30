Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jurgen Klopp insists ‘exceptional’ Trent Alexander-Arnold an ‘easy pick’ if he was England boss

The 23-year-old was snubbed by Gareth Southgate during the international break and faces a battle to make England’s squad for the World Cup

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Friday 30 September 2022 17:06
Comments
Klopp injury update pre Brighton

Jurgen Klopp launched a staunch defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold by saying it would be an easy decision for him to pick the right-back for England and claiming he would sign him for any team in the world because he is exceptional.

The Liverpool defender did not even make the bench for England’s draw against Germany on Monday as he was demoted to fourth-choice right-back by Gareth Southgate, who then said Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier had a better “all-round” game.

But Klopp insisted Alexander-Arnold is a fine defender whose attacking output is so “extreme” it would benefit any side across the planet.

And he suggested Southgate pick both Alexander-Arnold, as a wing-back, and Reece James, as the right-sided centre-back in a trio, to get both into the team.

Klopp said: “There are stories out there all the time that talk about him and say he’s not a good defender, but that’s not true.

Recommended

“He is a good defender, he doesn’t always defend good, that is true as well, but that is what we’re working on, he is a young player, he is 23.

“There is space for improvement, definitely, but we only discuss it on the level we discuss it because his offensive impact is so extreme for us, it could be for each team in the world.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing a battle to make England’s World Cup squad

(PA)

“My point of view, it’s an easy pick. Whichever team I would coach in the moment, I would sign him because he is exceptional. Is he always exceptional? No.

“I would obviously decide differently but I am not in charge of this team. The rest now is that it is Gareth’s job to find a team, and England is obviously blessed with a lot of really talented players in a similar position and it’s difficult to line them all up together.

“In this case, it could work, Reece James can play in a three in the back and that would be interesting to see how they could interchange positions. The only thing I can really say is that I see it differently, but that does not mean it is right or wrong.”

Recommended

Klopp said Alexander-Arnold was not in a “party mood” when he returned from international duty, adding: “For Trent, he came back and accepts the decision of the manager because he understands football pretty well, he’s an extremely smart boy. As a player you can never do more than offer what you can offer.

“In football, there is one guy who decides if that is good enough or not and that’s the manager. Here, more often than not it’s the case he is picked and for England, obviously, not.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in