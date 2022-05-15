Trent Alexander-Arnold declared it is “special” to complete the set of club trophies at the tender age of 23 and said the sky is the limit for him.

The right-back helped Liverpool to win the FA Cup when they beat Chelsea on penalties on Saturday, adding to his earlier triumphs in the Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Now the England international has set his sights of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season, saying: “We have seen stranger things happen.

“There are two games left, it is looking unlikely but we just have to make sure we are in a good position if they [Premier League leaders Manchester City] do slip up to capitalise on that.”

Alexander-Arnold debuted when Liverpool had not won any silverware since 2012 and reflected with satisfaction on his personal haul, adding: “It feels special, to be honest.

“Growing up you never think you will win all these trophies. You see legendary players who do that and you think it is unbelievable.

“To be able to say I have done that at such a young age is a dream come true and it is motivation to go on and carry on winning more trophies.

“Hopefully there is a lot more to come. The motivation is to win them all again and keep winning and keep adding to the trophy cabinet.

“Days like this help me. I think it comes from within and thinking about what I want my legacy to be and where I think my potential is as a player.

“The sky is the limit really so I want to carry on and push on and never be satisfied.”