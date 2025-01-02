Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti refused to be drawn on the club’s pursuit of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Champions League holders were rebuffed when they made an initial enquiry about the England right-back’s availability a few days ago.

Liverpool are determined to hang on to the 26-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer, and a reported potential second approach from the Spanish club, this time backed by a firm cash offer in the region of £20million, is unlikely to sway their resolve.

Ancelotti, asked about January signings, told a press conference: “It is difficult for me to talk about that in this context. But we are going to have to wait and see.

“We are focused on all these games in January and the game tomorrow (against Valencia) and I’ve got nothing more to say. It’s not sensible for me to speak about the market right now.

open image in gallery Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Archive )

“I’m not going to speak about it because right now, here, is not the place to talk about it.

“We will see what will happen but I have a great squad. We have got injuries and problems with that but we are also able to overcome them.”

When Madrid first made contact it is understood they were told there was no inclination to sell Alexander-Arnold and and no intention of discussing the matter further as Liverpool are purely focused on the dual challenge of the Premier League and Champions League, both of which they currently top of the table in.

That stance will not change despite the inevitable increased speculation during the January transfer window, heightened by the fact the player is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement.

In fact, Liverpool are still hoping to broker a deal which keeps the academy graduate at the club.

Dialogue with the player and his representatives – his brother Tyler looks after his interests – over a new contract has been ongoing for several months and the club have been given no indication Alexander-Arnold would like to leave.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also both out of contract in the summer (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

While team-mates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, also both out of contract in the summer, have spoken out about their personal situations in recent months, Alexander-Arnold has remained tight-lipped.

When asked about his future last month he said: “I have been at the club 20 years now and I have signed four or five contract extensions… and none of those have been played out in public. This one won’t be either.”

However, that will not stop the ongoing speculation or Madrid escalating their charm offensive.