Unai Emery gearing up for Aston Villa’s demanding fixture list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says his side’s congested fixture list shows they are making progress.

Villa are in the midst of five games in 14 days and welcome Liverpool to Villa Park on Wednesday in a rearranged Premier League match which left Emery incensed.

The game was originally set to be played in March but was brought forward because Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final.

Villa then play Chelsea on Saturday night, Crystal Palace next Tuesday and Cardiff in the FA Cup on February 28 before heading into the Champions League the following week.

Emery has a host of injury problems to contend with, but he says it is par for the course when a team is competing on three fronts.

“We are going to prepare each match with good food, good rest, sleep well and play each match with the players who feel as little as possible in everything,” the Spaniard said.

“I have to be demanding in myself to use and choose the players for each match to get our structure strong and try to protect some players in case they have a small pain or are getting tired.

“We will play tomorrow and focus on that, hopefully we can play with full energy and 100 per cent.

“Liverpool played on Sunday and have been playing lots of matches for a long time.

“We have to understand our next step playing a lot of matches in a row, we have to be intelligent, choosing the best moment for the players and get important players off the bench because we will need players trying to help us and tomorrow is the same.

“Tomorrow match, tomorrow three points and then we will see.”

Villa’s injury problems include Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash, Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana, Leon Bailey and Boubacar Kamara.

Emery will meet with club doctors to try and stop injuries occurring during games.

“It’s difficult to know exactly the reason for the injured players,” he said. “Normally a lot of teams in the Premier League have a lot of injuries, maybe some teams not in Europe.

“We’re playing a lot of matches, adding more risk for players to get injured.

“We’re trying to analyse to meet with the doctor about how we can get better anticipating circumstances we have but exactly why, it’s difficult to have this information. We will try to get better in everything.”

On the injuries, Emery added: “Kamara is out and Bailey close to being with us again, I don’t know tomorrow, he’s a doubt.

“Matty Cash and (Ezri) Konsa are close to being with us. Tomorrow morning I will decide which players are ready for tomorrow.”

Liverpool visit Villa Park still unbeaten away from home in the Premier League this season.

“This is the most difficult match we’re going to play in the last weeks or months of the season,” Emery added.

“We are excited with who we will face tomorrow. Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League and Europe.

“Our challenge is how we face them and respond with our qualities and how we play at this level. We are excited and hopefully we can share our excited moments with our fans at Villa Park.”