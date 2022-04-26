Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool will need to be on top of their game in order to beat Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final as he insisted his team would not fall into the same trap as Juventus and Bayern Munich by underestimating the Spanish club.

Klopp called for a repeat of the display Liverpool produced and the noise their fans made in their last Champions League semi-final, 2019’s 4-0 win over Barcelona, as he said they have to be at “1000 percent” to overcome the Europa League holders.

Villarreal are only seventh in La Liga and are in the last four of the European Cup for the second time in their history but have eliminated two of the European aristocracy, in Juventus and Bayern, on their route to the last four.

And Klopp said: “Maybe Juve or Bayern underestimated them but that will never happen to us. They are a really good football team who wants to make history as well.”

Liverpool were underdogs in the second leg against Barcelona three years ago after losing 3-0 at the Nou Camp, but produced one of their greatest victories.

And while they are favourites now, Klopp said they have to reach similar levels again at Anfield on Wednesday. “We need the atmosphere, we need the performance,” he added.

“We need to be on top of our game. I need to be on top of my game. That is completely fine, it is the semi-final of Champions League. [We have played Manchester] City, United, Everton. If you need a next game to be 1000 percent in, it is Villarreal in the Champions League.

“We know whatever result we get, it will be an incredibly emotional atmosphere [in Spain in the second leg] and that is what we have to create as well. We have to make sure we are really on top of our game, everybody in the stadium.”