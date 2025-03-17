Virgil Van Dijk pinpoints the lessons Liverpool must take after Carabao Cup final pain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool have to respond to their Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle by working “their ass off” to end their mini-slump and ensure they don’t miss out on the Premier League title as well.

Liverpool have seen a potential treble disappear in a few days as Paris Saint-Germain knocked them out of the Champions League and then Newcastle defeated them at Wembley, with Van Dijk saying it was “disappointing” both deserved their triumphs.

But while the captain said he does not need any extra motivation to win the title, he said their twin setbacks should give Arne Slot’s side the added determination to put the effort in and ensure they do not give up their 12-point lead at the Premier League summit.

And Van Dijk vowed to ensure their losing run does not continue. “We have to turn this around,” he said. “It's how football works: in five days you lose twice and the world is sinking, sort of how you can say it, and two weeks before everything was, you know, sunshine and rainbows everywhere.

“We have nine games to go and I don't think there's any motivation needed to try to get the job done. What is needed is that we have to realise there is hard work and still a job to do.”

Van Dijk admitted Newcastle merited their victory at Wembley as he struggled to find an explanation as to why Liverpool were below par.

He added: “The last two games you are either in or out. You win or you lose. It was very disappointing to be knocked out of the Champions League, like we all saw after the game. We gave it everything, it wasn't enough, unfortunately, and today it was just disappointing in so many ways. We still could have maybe got a draw but I think they deserved it and that is the disappointing part.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

“I don't know exactly what the explanation for that is but it's a disappointing thing. But we all have to realise is the job is not done for what we have coming up. We have to work our ass [off] for it and everyone needs to realise.”

Van Dijk believes Liverpool have to use their two defeats to remind them how hard every victory is as they look for the 16 points that will make it mathematically certain they regain the Premier League crown.

open image in gallery Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the Carabao Cup final ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

“If you realise that if you win five games - obviously that's a very difficult job - you're going to be champions of England,” he said. “If you keep these things in your mind it also can benefit you for working hard, to keep going in difficult moments, because I can guarantee you right now all those games that we have to coming up there will be so many difficult moments and if you're prepared to suffer, whether it is 1-0 down, 2-0, whatever, you have to keep going because you can see the end and you work so hard for it each and every day.

“For me personally, I do it automatically maybe it's experience, but when some players haven't been through that as much as I've been through it then obviously it's good to speak about it and keep pushing and keep going, keep believing and it will all be worth it at the end of the road.”