Liverpool recall defender Rhys Williams from loan spell at Blackpool

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool have recalled defender Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Blackpool as potential cover for any transfer activity.

With senior centre-back Virgil Van Dijk sidelined by a hamstring problem until the middle of next month the club are keen to ensure they are not left short of options.

Nat Phillips is currently fifth choice, behind Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, and has made only five appearances this season but it is understood he is attracting interest ahead of the window closing having previously had loans at Stuttgart and Bournemouth.

As a result 21-year-old Williams has returned from Blackpool, where he made 17 appearances, to cover all eventualities.