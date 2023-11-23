Virgil van Dijk sets goal after return to form with Liverpool

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Virgil van Dijk has admitted he was below his best last season but feels he is back towards his top form now.

Liverpool have a top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City on Saturday and Van Dijk has helped them get the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League so far.

He is also the only regular centre-back in the division who has not been dribbled past so far in the current campaign while winning more tackles, interceptions, headers and duels per 90 minutes than he was last season, according to Opta.

And Van Dijk has accepted he was unusually inconsistent last season, when Liverpool only finished fifth in the Premier League and conceded 47 goals.

He said: “The only thing I can influence is how I play and last year I know I wasn't at my best. I had good games and lesser good games and I just have to perform on the pitch. I feel very good and let's see what it brings this season.

“I want to keep improving and I definitely feel I did. Last year saw ups and downs, good games and less good games. I'm held to a very high standard and that's what I've created and I enjoy that. If that's not the case then something's not right but I feel like I am in good moment physically and mentally and I feel like I am important.”

Van Dijk was sent off for the first time in a Liverpool shirt this season, in the 2-1 win at Newcastle, and served a two-match ban but has excelled since returning.

And he added: “I just feel very good and I want to keep going. For me what is the most important thing is how I feel, what my team-mates feel about me and especially the manager.”

With Jordan Henderson and James Milner leaving in the summer, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were promoted to captain and vice-captain respectively and the central defender feels the right-back will benefit.

“I hope it has helped him,” he added. “Whether he likes it or not, and I think he does like it, he has to take that responsibility. He will grow into it, he's not the most vocal guy out there but he is learning and doing his thing.

“It's really good how he copes with it, especially off the pitch and taking that responsibility it is new role but it suits him as well especially as a local guy who knows everything about the club and nice for the younger boys who are coming through the ranks as well.”