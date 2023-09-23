Why isn’t Liverpool vs West Ham live on TV?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

West Ham have had a flying start to the season, losing only to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City despite losing key man Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer.

The loss of the 24-year-old in a £105m deal has proved no obstacle to The Hammers, who have reinvested the funds into key signings such as James Ward-Prowse, the midfielder repaying David Moyes’ faith by contributing five goals in the four Premier League fixtures he’s played in.

A trip away to Anfield is always a stern test, however, and while West Ham may be making motions to repeat the form of their impressive 2021/22 season, they face a Liverpool side who once again look like contenders following a midfield rebuild necessitated by a disappointing season last year.

The Reds haven’t lost at home in the Premier League since the shock defeat to eventually relegated Leeds in October 2022, and with their front line firing on all cylinders so far this season look like a frightening proposition once more.

West Ham will have belief after the start they have made, but it’s hard to think Jurgen Klopp won’t be disappointed should his side not take all three points at Anfield.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match; get the latest football and Premier League odds this weekend here.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham?

The Reds take on The Hammers at Anfield on Sunday 24 September, with the clash set to kick-off at 2pm BST.

Is the match being shown live on TV?

This game isn’t set for live broadcast in the UK with any TV channel or live stream service, having not been selected by Sky or TNT.

The fixture was only moved to a Sunday due to both clubs playing in the Uefa Europa League on the preceding Thursday, where Liverpool triumphed over Austrian side LASK after a dominant second-half performance, and West Ham eventually beat their Serbian opponents despite a scare early on.

Team news

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk returned against LASK after a two-match suspension and should start on Sunday. Neither Thiago Alcantara nor Trent Alexander-Arnold were part of the squad on Thursday night, and are set to miss out once again. New signing Ryan Gravenberch seemed to pick up a knock in his full debut in the Europa League, but Klopp later explained the 21-year-old had been substituted for cramp having not played a lot of minutes recently.

Jarrod Bowen, who has enjoyed a stellar start to the season for the Hammers, has not trained all week following illness - making it uncertain whether the winger will start against Liverpool. Barring a late check on Aaron Cresswell who reportedly has a hamstring niggle, David Moyes will otherwise enjoy a fully-equipped squad to choose from when he heads to Anfield on Sunday.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Paqueta, Antonio

Odds

Liverpool - 3/4

Draw - 13/5

West Ham - 7/2

Prediction

The Reds are strong on home soil and have enough to pick up the points. Liverpool 3-1 West Ham.