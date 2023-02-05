Alisson Becker: Liverpool out of Champions League race unless they fix form

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alisson Becker admits Liverpool can forget about Champions League qualification until they fix their form.

A wretched 3-0 defeat at Wolves on Saturday left them 10th in the Premier League and 11 points adrift of the top four.

Jurgen Klopp refused to defend his misfiring side after a third straight top-flight away defeat – the first time it has happened in the Premier League since 2012.

Alisson was beaten by Joel Matip’s own goal after five minutes before Craig Dawson struck seven minutes later.

Ruben Neves wrapped victory up for Wolves in the second half – leaving the goalkeeper needing to forget any Champions League chase.

“We have to think on the next games, that’s what we have in our hands,” Alisson told the club’s official site. “We are not in a position to think too much about what we can do at the end of the season.

“We have to think about what we can do better now and to win the next game that is in front of us. That’s it.

“We are not in the situation where we are confident but we tried. We did a good second half and then we concede again: you don’t score and you concede again, so it’s completely frustrating from my side.

“It looks like in the game we were two steps behind in the first 15 minutes and then we make one step forward. So we still need to do more steps because of the result.

“The step forward was the performance of the second half, it changed a lot, it was two completely different sides if you watch the game. We have to take that for the next game, using the chances that we have and stop conceding silly goals.”

Wolves climbed out of the relegation zone after their biggest win for almost a year with four of their six January recruits starting.

“It’s not easy for them, of course, but they are our players and have the possibility to play,” said boss Julen Lopetegui.

“I want to highlight the attitude and the environment of the dressing room, it’s very important for the team, sometimes you play one player, sometimes one other.

“They arrived 10 days ago and, of course, they are our players and have the opportunity to come in for us. Maybe the next match we are going to change three or four players, I don’t know, but this is the task of all the players.”