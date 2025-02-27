Matt Beard sacked by Liverpool amid WSL struggles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have sacked manager Matt Beard.

The Reds impressively finished fourth in the Women’s Super League last season but sit seventh this term after just four wins in 14 games.

Beard won back-to-back WSL titles with the Reds in 2013 and 2014 and returned for a second spell in charge in May 2021.

In his first season back at the helm, he oversaw promotion back into the WSL.

His second reign ended with a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in Liverpool’s last outing before the international break.

A club statement said: “We have all experienced some fantastic moments with Matt as manager of LFC Women and we express our gratitude for his significant contribution.

“Our priority was to return this team to where it belongs and we collectively achieved that in 2022 by winning promotion to the WSL.

“We need to build on that momentum and although this has been a difficult decision, we believe it provides us with the best opportunity for future success on the pitch.”

Assistant manager Amber Whiteley will take interim charge while the club search for a new manager.

Liverpool’s next match is on Sunday, when they travel to WSL strugglers Crystal Palace, before they face Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals the following week.

In a statement released through the League Managers Association, Beard said: “I would like to thank Liverpool and the board for the opportunity to come back and manage at such a wonderful club.

“I am proud with what we managed to achieve over the last three-and-a-half years, including promotion back to the WSL. I could not have asked for more from the players and staff, and thank them for all their sacrifice and support. ​

“To our wonderful fans – what a journey it has been across two spells. We would never have achieved anything without you and I thank you for all your love.

“I will reflect fondly on my time at Liverpool whilst considering my next steps, and look forward to continuing to support Amber and the team from afar for the rest of the season.”