Paul Dummett and Loris Karius commit futures to Newcastle with new deals

Newcastle pair Paul Dummett and Loris Karius have signed new deals to keep them at the club until the end of next season.

Dummett, at 31 the Magpies’ longest serving current player, and Karius, 30, were both offered contract extensions last month after the expiry of their previous deals.

Newcastle said: “Newcastle defender Paul Dummett and goalkeeper Loris Karius have agreed to extend their contracts at St James’ Park until summer 2024.”

Left-back Dummett, who joined the club’s academy aged nine, made his first-team debut over a decade ago in early 2013 and has made more than 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Former Liverpool keeper Karius joined the Magpies in September 2022, initially on a short-term deal, and has extended his stay for a second time.

The German has yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club, but played the full 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester United in February.