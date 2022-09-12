Newcastle sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on short-term deal

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle have completed the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contact.

Karius, who has agreed a deal until January, will provide cover for Nick Pope after his understudy Karl Darlow was sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Magpies’ other keeper, Martin Dubravka, is unable to be recalled from his deadline-day loan to Manchester United due to the terms of his contract.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: “We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group.

“He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season.”

Karius, best known for his poor display in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, left Liverpool this summer after becoming a free agent, having spent time on loan at Besiktas and Union Berlin over the past few years.

He told Newcastle’s official website: “I’m excited. It’s a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn’t take me long to make a decision.”