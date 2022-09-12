Newcastle sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on short-term deal
The German will provide cover for Magpies No 1 Nick Pope following an injury to Karl Darlow
Newcastle have completed the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contact.
Karius, who has agreed a deal until January, will provide cover for Nick Pope after his understudy Karl Darlow was sidelined with an ankle injury.
The Magpies’ other keeper, Martin Dubravka, is unable to be recalled from his deadline-day loan to Manchester United due to the terms of his contract.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: “We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group.
“He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season.”
Karius, best known for his poor display in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, left Liverpool this summer after becoming a free agent, having spent time on loan at Besiktas and Union Berlin over the past few years.
He told Newcastle’s official website: “I’m excited. It’s a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn’t take me long to make a decision.”
