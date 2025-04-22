Lotte Wubben-Moy signs new Arsenal contract and looks ahead to ‘next chapter’
The England international has extended her stay at the Emirates
Lotte Wubben-Moy has signed a new contract with Arsenal, continuing her long-term association with the club.
The 26-year-old England international has signed a new deal, for an undisclosed length, with the club as she comes up to her 150th appearance for the Gunners.
Speaking on her new contract, Wubben-Moy explained: “I feel a huge amount of pride, excitement and optimism to once again put pen to paper at this special football club.
“Arsenal is the club I want to win with and I feel this new contract comes at a time in my career where my ambitions are matched by my abilities on the pitch. I’m determined to make this next chapter count.”
A strong asset to Arsenal, Wubben-Moy has aided the side in two FA Cup and three League Cup wins across her two stints with the side, having made 143 appearances and scoring ten goals.
Outside of her senior career at Arsenal, Wubben-Moy has been capped for England on 13 occasions, being a member of the Lionesses squads that both won the 2022 Euros and reached the World Cup Final in 2023.
Speaking on Wubben-Moy’s now guaranteed future with the club, head coach Renee Slegers explained the 26-year-old is a “top defender who has shown significant progression in recent years”.
Slegers said Wubben-Moy “will continue to play an important role as we pursue our shared goal of competing for the highest honours in the game”.
