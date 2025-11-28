Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manchester United manager, Louis van Gaal has urged for prostate cancer tests to be readily accessible, saying the disease’s statistics cannot be ignored.

His call comes as UK experts have advised against widespread screening for most men.

The UK National Screening Committee's draft recommendation argued that the potential harms of using the PSA test for all men outweighed its benefits.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting is expected to examine the evidence before a final decision in March, a timeframe during which Van Gaal hopes for thorough consideration.

The Dutchman, who led United between 2014 and 2016, revealed in April 2022 that he had successfully undergone treatment for prostate cancer.

Van Gaal told the Press Association: “Every country has its own norms and values, but the statistics are also important.

Louis van Gaal says prostate cancer statistics cannot be ignored ( Martin Rickett/PA )

“I think many men suffer from prostate cancer, that should be a reason to at least institute a screening test for prostate cancer.”

The UK National Screening Committee (UKNSC) has issued a draft recommendation against population-wide screening for prostate cancer using the PSA test, concluding it would be "likely to cause more harm than good."

However, experts are keenly awaiting data from a major trial launched last week by Prostate Cancer UK. This research aims to determine if combining the PSA test with other diagnostic tools, such as rapid MRI scans, could offer a more effective protocol. Its findings could potentially lead to a recommendation for widespread screening in the future.

Currently, the committee's only specific advice is to screen men with BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations – who face a significantly higher risk of prostate cancer – every two years, between the ages of 45 and 61.

Streeting confirmed he would consider the findings.

He added that while he sought earlier diagnosis and quicker treatment, this must be balanced against "the harms that wider screening could cause to men."