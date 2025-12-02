Lucas Paqueta ‘suffering’ after red card and FA rant, admits Nuno Espirito Santo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has expressed his hope that the club can now move past the controversy surrounding Lucas Paqueta’s recent red card, following the midfielder’s apology.

The Brazilian international was dismissed during Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at the London Stadium, receiving two quick yellow cards for dissent from referee Darren England.

The incident comes after Paqueta spent two years under an FA investigation into spot-fixing allegations, accused of deliberately getting booked for betting purposes, before being cleared of all charges in July.

Following his sending off against Liverpool, Paqueta took to social media to criticise the FA, claiming he had not been provided with "psychological support".

Nuno revealed that Paqueta has since addressed both him and the wider squad, seeking to draw a line under the matter as attention shifts to Thursday night’s fixture against Manchester United.

"First of all, he apologised. He is aware of his mistake, but we as a club, first and foremost, we protect our own and that was how we sorted things among ourselves," Nuno stated during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

open image in gallery Nuno Espirito Santo revealed Lucas Paqueta apologised for his red card (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

The manager emphasised the human element of the situation. "It is clear that everybody understood that in life, everybody is aware that mistakes can happen inside of the football pitch, sometimes the emotions, you cannot control it," he added.

"But at the same time, everybody deserves a chance and this is the case, we move forward. He is going to be out of the game against Man United, but he is going to be involved in the next one."

Nuno acknowledged Paqueta’s distress. "He is not okay, he is suffering. He is disappointed, is sad, but he realised the mistake that he made and he is willing to move forward.

“This is what sometimes people are not aware of, all the problems that the football players endure, but Lucas, I think, is going to overcome this situation."