Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lucas Torreira leaves Arsenal to join Galatasaray on a permanent deal

The Uruguay international spent the last two seasons with Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina respectively.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 08 August 2022 21:16
Midfielder Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Midfielder Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Midfielder Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to join Turkish club Galatasaray on a permanent deal.

Uruguay international Torreira spent the last two seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina respectively.

The 26-year-old made 89 appearances for the Gunners after moving from Sampdoria in July 2018 at the start of Unai Emery’s reign.

He was an unused substitute when the north London club defeated Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final, while he won LaLiga during his temporary switch to Atletico.

“Everyone at Arsenal thanks Lucas for his contribution during his time with us,” read a statement on Arsenal’s website.

Recommended

“We wish Lucas and his family the best of health and happiness in their new chapter with Galatasaray.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in