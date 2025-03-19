England star Lucy Bronze opens up on autism and ADHD and how diagnoses helped her on the pitch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucy Bronze believes her neurodivergence played to her advantage in light of her late diagnoses of autism and ADHD.

With 22 major titles under her belt, the England and Chelsea star has nearly won everything there is to win in women’s football, including a famous Euro 2022 triumph with the Lionesses.

However, while she had already gone on to inspire millions in her professional career, she was still yet to discover something seismic about herself.

open image in gallery Lucy Bronze has been at the heart of Chelsea’s success this season ( The FA via Getty Images )

She and her family had always had their suspicious, but it wasn’t until four years ago that Bronze was officially diagnosed with ADHD and autism.

"It was something I always knew about in a way," she told BBC Sport. "My mum had spoken about it from a very young age and noticed things in me.

"It didn't change anything essentially, but it was a bit of an eye opener.

"I just learned more about myself, understood why in certain situations I saw things differently to other people or acted in a different way to other people.

"Getting to sit down and actually speak through my traits and how it affects me, situations that make me feel good or bad, that was the thing that really clicked in my head and made me feel so much better."

Bronze revealed her struggles during her early career as she tried to mask her autism by copying others - a common trait according to the National Autistic Society that can be hugely damaging to mental health.

It would take the support of teammates, friends and family to accept who she was and understand what makes her feel uncomfortable.

"When I first joined up with England I could not speak to anyone," Bronze added.

"[I remember] Casey Stoney said to me, 'You've never looked me in the eye when speaking to me', and I was like, 'It's not because of you, it's me'.

"I would watch Jill [Scott] and how she speaks to people. I thought I'd copy her a bit. I'm better at it now but I feel a bit uncomfortable sometimes.

open image in gallery Bronze struggled to accept her differences when she first joined the England setup ( The FA via Getty Images )

"Hugging people, making eye contact when you speak, those two things I had to learn because they're seen as the norm, and I found them so difficult.

"I've got to a point now where people know I don't like hugs, so they don't judge me for not doing it.”

A challenge Bronze has faced since childhood is her “100mph brain”, which always meant she found it hard to get to sleep.

However, the 33-year-old has found that some of her differences have become strengths that set her apart from the rest, helping her stay at the top of her game for so long.

"How I process things, being super-focused. People always say, 'Oh, you're so passionate about football'," Bronze said.

"I don't know if I'd say I'm passionate, I'm obsessed. That's my autism, it's my hyper-focus on football.

"Something that is really good for ADHD and autism is exercise. Having that focus, something to do, keeping moving.

"Training every day is amazing for me. Some of the other girls will be like: 'Are you sure you're 33 because you don't stop?' All the things I have because of autism have worked in my advantage."