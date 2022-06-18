England full-back Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona
Bronze has signed a two-year deal at Barcelona.
England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona after signing a two-year deal.
The 30-year-old left Manchester City this summer and joins the Primera Division winners, who won all 30 league games last season.
Bronze made 111 appearances for City, scoring 14 goals, in her second spell at the club.
She previously played for the club between 2014 and 2017, winning the FAWSL title, Continental Tyres League Cup and Women’s FA Cup.
Bronze also won three successive Champions League titles with Lyon between 2017 and 2020.
Bronze told the Barcelona website: “I’m very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, one of the biggest teams in the world. I really want to start working with the team.
“After a couple of conversations, you can’t say no to Barca.”
