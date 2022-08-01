Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lucy Bronze eyeing World Cup glory following England’s Euro 2022 success

Bronze has her eyes on more honours

Mark Mann-Bryans
Monday 01 August 2022 17:02
Comments
England captain Leah Williamson wants 'change of the best kind' after Euro 2022 win

Lucy Bronze is aiming for the stars as she targets World Cup success next summer having just added a Women’s Euro winners’ medal to her impressive trophy cabinet.

The 30-year-old will play for Barcelona next season having already won three Women’s Super League titles with Liverpool and Manchester City and three Women’s Champions Leagues with Lyon.

Now Bronze, who scored in the 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-final before the Lionesses beat Germany after extra time in the sell-out final at Wembley on Sunday, has her eyes on more honours.

“Winning trophies like the Champions League, FA Cups and things like that has always been amazing, but a goal of mine has always been to win something with England,” she said.

“I would’ve traded all those trophies previously for a night like Sunday. I’m so proud of the fact we finally got our hands on a trophy – but now we want to get our hands on a World Cup next year.

Recommended

“Anybody that knows me knows I’m like that with anything. The Euros is fantastic especially in our home country, but there’s a little star missing from our crest at the minute on the England shirt.

“That’s definitely a mission of ours to get that star there.”

With the coronavirus pandemic meaning the Euros was delayed by a year, Bronze and her England team-mates have just 12 months to wait for the next World Cup, to be hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

Keira Walsh, left, and Lucy Bronze celebrate England’s success (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sarina Wiegman’s side need just one more point from qualifying to ensure their place down under and Bronze believes the momentum of winning a Euros just one year before can be an advantage for England.

“We’ve got a year to build on what we’ve already done here,” she said.

Recommended

“We could potentially carry on that momentum and that buzz and lift of the nation’s support.

“How well we’ve been playing, people’s performances both individually and collectively, so yeah it could work well in our favour.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in