Exciting times to be part of – Lucy Bronze says England on ‘upward trajectory’

Lucy Bronze believes England are on an “upward trajectory” after continuing momentum ahead of their European Championship title defence with a 5-0 Nations League rout of Belgium.

Bronze got England off and running at Ashton Gate by scoring the opening goal on her 130th international appearance.

England have now collected seven points from a possible nine in Group A3 ahead of Tuesday’s return appointment with Belgium in Leuven.

And their latest victory came on the back of beating world champions Spain as the countdown continues to England’s Euro opener against France in Zurich on July 5.

“We know how important the Nations League is, and to top the group would put us in a really good space going into the final couple of games,” Bronze said.

“We are on an upward trajectory. It is exciting times to be part of England.

“I thought we controlled the game for a lot of it. We picked up from where we left off after a good performance against Spain and got a really good win.

“I think everybody was on it – set-pieces, crosses, one versus ones – everyone was really pushing, whether it was to score goals, to defend, make runs in behind. It is exciting we have players stepping up.

“I love pushing the players around me, which has been the same from my first cap to whatever it is now.”

Millie Bright, Aggie Beever-Jones, Jess Park and Keira Walsh joined Bronze on the scoresheet, with Walsh claiming a first England goal 83 games into her Lionesses career in front of a 23,000-strong crowd.

“It took a big deflection, but a goal is a goal,” Walsh told www.englandfootball.com.

“I think all the girls were more happy for me, which is a really nice feeling. I finally got one in the end!

“A few of them like to remind me how long it has taken me, but it was just a nice evening to be a part of.

“It was a great team performance. The subs who came on made a massive impact, and it was nice to see us playing more free-flowing football.

“We are looking forward to the summer. We know it is going to be difficult, there are a lot of good teams, but we are feeling good and we just want to be ready when the tournament comes.”

England will head to Belgium without Chloe Kelly, who also missed the Ashton Gate clash because of a foot injury, and Lauren James, who went off at half-time.

On Kelly, England boss Sarina Wiegman said: “We expected it not to be too serious, but it is a short time until Tuesday, so we knew it would be tight.

“We assessed her again and realised it would be too early. Hopefully, it will not take too long.”

James has returned to her club Chelsea for treatment on a hamstring injury, the Football Association said.

Speaking after the game, Wiegman said: “She had a small moment on her leg, so we didn’t take any risks and took her out straightaway.”

Tottenham’s Jess Naz has replaced James in the squad for the match in Leuven.

James’ injury is a blow to Chelsea, who play in the FA Cup and Champions League semi-finals in their next two matches.