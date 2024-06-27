Jump to content

Lucy Bronze to make Barcelona exit after trophy-laden spell in Spain

Bronze won seven titles out of a possible eight during her time with Barca.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 27 June 2024 10:06
Lucy Bronze made 70 appearances for Barcelona (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Lucy Bronze made 70 appearances for Barcelona (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

England defender Lucy Bronze will leave Barcelona this summer, the Spanish club have announced.

The 32-year-old right-back joined Barca from Manchester City in 2022 and will now depart after two trophy-laden seasons.

Bronze made 70 appearances for Barcelona, winning seven trophies, but will not renew her contract that expires on June 30.

Bronze won seven titles out of a possible eight during her time in Spain, including the Women’s Champions League, Liga F and Spanish Super Cup all twice alongside a Copa de la Reina.

A Barcelona statement read: “The club wishes Lucy Bronze the best of luck and success in her new stage, both personally and professionally.”

England will still be represented at Barca despite Bronze’s exit, with goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck having signed a deal with the club earlier this month.

