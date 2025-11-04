Champions League round-up: Bayern Munich beat holders PSG to go top

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luis Diaz scored twice and was sent off as Bayern Munich held on for a 2-1 Champions League win against holders Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Diaz’s double put impressive Bayern in control before his first-half dismissal and although PSG substitute Joao Neves pulled one back, the Germans held on to extend their winning start to the season to 16 games in all competitions.

Bayern climbed top of the table, above Arsenal on goal difference, while PSG slipped to their first defeat in this season’s competition and their second of the season.

Alexis Mac Allister’s second-half header capped a dominant performance as Liverpool ended Real Madrid’s 100 per cent record with a 1-0 victory.

On a night when £100million signing Florian Wirtz finally flourished it was the diminutive Argentina international who finally broke goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ almost one-man resistance in the 61st minute.

Back-to-back victories for the first time since late September moved Liverpool into sixth place in the table and set them up perfectly for Sunday’s trip to Manchester City.

Arsenal took another step towards the last 16 with a 3-0 win over Slavia Prague on a night when one club record was equalled and another competition record was broken.

Bukayo Saka’s first-half penalty and a double from Mikel Merino sealed the deal, while the clean sheet was the Gunners’ eighth in a row, equalling a record set in 1903.

Max Dowman also broke a record, becoming the youngest player to appear in the Champions League at 15 years 308 days old.

Micky van de Ven’s goal of the season contender helped Tottenham thrash Copenhagen 4-0 at home.

Vice-captain Van de Ven carried the ball from the edge of his own penalty area to score a superb solo goal in the 64th minute.

It put Tottenham 3-0 up but was decisive as Brennan Johnson, who produced a 19th-minute opener, was controversially sent off at the start of the second half minutes after Wilson Odobert added a second.

Substitute Joao Palhinha added gloss to the score with 23 minutes left before Richarlison squandered a late spot-kick.

Italian champions Napoli failed to score at the Maradona Stadium for the second time in three days as they were held 0-0 by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Atletico Madrid sealed their second win in this season’s competition with a 3-1 home victory over Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus remain winless after being held 1-1 at home by Sporting.

Monaco clinched their first Champions League win this season, 1-0 at Bodo/Glimt who had substitute Jostein Gundersen sent off late on.

PSV Eindhoven substitute Ricardo Pepi scored deep in stoppage time to earn the Dutch side a 1-1 draw at Olympiacos.