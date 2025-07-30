Liverpool sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich
The winger becomes the third biggest sale in Liverpool’s history after Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez
Luis Diaz has left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich for £65.5m.
The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the German champions and will replace Leroy Sane in Vincent Kompany’s squad.
Liverpool had rejected a first offer of £58.5m before accepting an improved bid after Bayern maintained their interest and the former Porto player wanted to go.
Diaz had initially asked to leave Liverpool last summer while the club’s attempts to tie him down to a longer deal failed, with the Colombian asking for significantly more than they were willing to pay.
Arne Slot left him out of Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to AC Milan as a move grew nearer and Diaz left Liverpool’s squad in Tokyo on Monday to link up with Bayern and pass his medical.
Diaz scored 41 goals in 148 games for Liverpool, including 17 last season as he helped them to win the Premier League. He also won two Carabao Cups and the FA Cup in his time at Anfield and played in the 2022 Champions League final.
He becomes the third biggest sale in Liverpool’s history after Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez, both to Barcelona, and the Merseyside club made a £22.5m profit on him, after paying Porto £43m.
Diaz’s transfer means Liverpool have brought in around £130m this summer after the sales of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford and Nat Phillips to West Brom.
Liverpool could sell other players, with Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak and Tyler Morton all possible departures.
However, their spending on Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez comes to around £250m, while they have also brought in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, whose move from Valencia was arranged last summer.
