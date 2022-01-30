Luis Diaz: Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s new signing

Liverpool have completed the signing of forward Luis Diaz from Porto

The 25-year-old Colombia forward has signed a long-term contract with the Anfield club, with the Reds understood to have paid an initial £37.5million.

Here, the PA news agency profiles the player.

Who is he?

Diaz has impressed for Porto (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Diaz has caught the eye with Porto over the last three years. He is a highly-rated and exciting attacking talent. Direct and pacy, he has featured primarily as a left-winger who is at his best when cutting inside on his right foot. He joins Liverpool after scoring 41 goals in 125 games for Porto, while he has also netted seven times in 31 appearances for his country.

Why do Liverpool need him?

Klopp has extra options following the signing of Diaz (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

As potent as Liverpool’s attack continues to be, manager Jurgen Klopp clearly has an eye on the future with this signing. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah – the fabled front three that spearheaded the Champions League and Premier League successes of 2019 and 2020 respectively – will all be 30 come this summer. They are also all out of contract next year. As Diogo Jota has, Diaz will initially give Klopp an extra option with the hope being he will eventually become a mainstay of the forward line.

Where will he play?

Diaz could be Liverpool’s long-term replacement for Sadio Mane (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Having mostly played on the left for Porto, it would seem he has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Mane in the long term. If the Jota example is anything to go by, however, Klopp could opt to utilise him in various roles across the front line depending on the form and fitness of others. He is also known for his workrate and willingness to help defensively, which should suit Klopp’s pressing style.

Why have they signed him now?

It is understood that Liverpool were preparing to make a move for Diaz in the summer but decided to bring plans forward having become aware of the interest of other clubs. Tottenham were among those reportedly keen on him.

Where does the fee place him among the club’s most expensive signings?

Virgil van Dijk remains Liverpool’s record signing (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool are understood to be paying Porto an initial £37.5m with a potential extra £12.5m in add-ons. Should the full £50m be paid, Diaz would become Liverpool’s fourth-biggest signing behind Virgil Van Dijk (£75m), Alisson Becker (£65m) and Naby Keita (£52.75m).