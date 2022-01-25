Tottenham keen to strike transfer deal for £50m-rated Porto winger Luis Diaz

FC Porto are demanding a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for Tottenham Hotspur target Luiz Diaz, as the London club attempt to negotiate a deal that involves significant add-ons.

Antonio Conte has been demanding upgrades on his squad, and it has led to a frenetic final week of the window for Spurs already. There is a feeling a deal can be done for Diaz, but the Tottenham hierarchy are currently willing to offer a fee of around €45m with the rest of the agreement made up through add-ons. Porto are so far reluctant, as the Colombian international has a release clause of €80m, but repeated sources feel they are close.

If Spurs can complete the purchase, it would represent a significant first signing for the Italian that would go some way to placating him, given the excitement around the 25-year-old winger.

Diaz has been monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, but Spurs are so far the keenest to act.

Numerous sources meanwhile talk of an intense last two days at White Hart Lane, as the club attempt to do at least six deals - both coming and going - for this window.

Diaz, who has won 31 caps for his national team and scored four times at the Copa America last summer, played a starring role in Porto’s Champions League campaign this year, netting twice against AC Milan and impressing against Liverpool as his team finished third in their group to drop down into the Europa League.

Domestically, 14 goals in 18 league games make him the second-top scorer in the Liga NOS, behind only Benfica’s Darwin Nunez. Porto are six points clear at the top of the table.

His move to Europe in 2019 came after spells with two club from his home nation, Barranquilla and Junior. Now in his third campaign in Portugal, the tricky and fast-paced outlet has shown a regular eye for goal this term to leave him one shy of a new career-best campaign in front of goal.