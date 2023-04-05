Luis Enrique travelling to London for Chelsea manager talks

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Luis Enrique is travelling to London for further talks with Chelsea after impressing in initial discussions with the club.

The 52-year-old, who left the Spain international job after the World Cup, is said to have successfully sold a clear vision for the team.

Luis Enrique explained his high-intensity and high-pressing approach, that especially fits the young players that Chelsea have brought in.

The club have previously been interested in the former Barcelona coach before, but both his wage demands and comparative lack of English put the club off amid other choices. Luis Enrique has been working on the language, though, and the current hierarchy are sufficiently interested by his tactical ideal.

The former midfielder also has the benefit of being the only candidate currently being considered to have won the Champions League, after his 2014-15 treble with Barcelona.

While there is confidence from Spain that Luis Enrique can be the next Chelsea manager, the club are insistent they are not that close to a decision.

Luis Enrique is travelling with his former Barcelona teammate, Ivan De La Pena, who is now an agent.