Luis Enrique dodges Kylian Mbappe talk as PSG prepare for hostile reunion in Real Madrid showdown

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique refused to be drawn into comparisons between his Champions League-winning squad and the team that previously featured Kylian Mbappe as his side prepare for a frosty reunion with their former talisman.

Mbappe left PSG on a free transfer last summer following a drawn-out contract saga, joining Real Madrid in a move that infuriated Parisians.

While, on the surface, losing arguably the world’s best striker appeared a hammer blow, his departure allowed Enrique to truly transform PSG into the powerhouse we know today, prioritising the collective over individuality to create the side that at long last ended the club’s wait for a Champions League title.

Mbappe could be in for a hostile reception from the travelling PSG fans when he takes to the MetLife Stadium on Wednesday - but Enrique is not concerned with comparing the club’s fortunes with and without Mbappe.

"This is a question about the past and I'm not here to talk about the past, I'm only thinking about the future," Luis Enrique said at his pre-match press conference.

Mbappe, who spent the group stage sidelined after being hospitalised with gastroenteritis, was back on the scoresheet as Real edged past Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish coach did acknowledge that facing his former player adds spice to the encounter, saying that "playing against the most successful team in the world" is "definitely extra motivation".

"Playing against Real Madrid will be a special match, no doubt about it,” he added. “At the same time, we like playing these kinds of games because it means you've done your job well and you're in a position to play in a semi-final.”

Luis Enrique did not get drawn into player comparisons ahead of PSG’s clash with Real Madrid ( AP )

He also refused to compare his star right-back Achraf Hakimi with Real Madrid’s marquee arrival Trent Alexander-Arnold, who akin to Mbappe the Galacticos poached on a free after he ran down his contract at boyhood club Liverpool.

“I’m not a fan to analyse or compare players because here in this competition, all of them are top quality,” he added. “But at the same time, I have to say that Hakimi is without a doubt one of the best right-backs that I have not only trained but watched in my career.”

Enrique was the only manager to partake in press duties on Tuesday evening, with Xabi Alonso’s press conference being cancelled due to Real Madrid’s late arrival.

The winner of PSG’s meeting with Real Madrid will face Chelsea in Sunday's final, who secured their place with a 2-0 victory over Fluminense on Tuesday, courtesy of a stunning brace from newcomer Joao Pedro.