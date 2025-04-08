Luis Enrique relaxed about facing on-loan Marco Asensio

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris St Germain boss Luis Enrique has no issues with Marco Asensio facing his parent club in the Champions League quarter-final first leg with Aston Villa.

The Spain playmaker joined Villa on loan until the end of the season in the January transfer window and has proved a big hit, scoring eight goals in 11 games.

UEFA rules state that loan players can play against their parent clubs in European competition, but Enrique is relaxed at the prospect of coming up against his player in Wednesday’s first leg in the French capital.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” Enrique, whose side were crowned Ligue 1 champions at the weekend, said at a press conference. “I’m delighted that Marco Asensio can play.

“He hasn’t had any game time here, so he had the option of going to Birmingham. It’s good that he’s playing.

“I shared a lot with him in the national team. I had the opportunity to have him during a World Cup. He is a very important player for me.

“He was important during last season, but also at the beginning of this season.

“He is a very high-class player. He was important at the start of the season and I know him perfectly well.”

PSG are heavy favourites to move past Villa in the quarter-final as they chase an elusive first Champions League title.

Having beaten Liverpool in the previous round they will take some stopping, but Enrique says the Villa tie will not be a walkover and praised boss Unai Emery.

“For me, there are no favourites in football. Against Liverpool, everyone said we were less fortunate,” he added.

“There are eight teams that deserved to be at this stage of the competition, eight teams that can qualify for the next stage.

“Many ‘favourites’ have already been eliminated. We will have to do what is necessary and deserve to win on the pitch.

“Aston Villa’s team is similar to ours: a lot of versatile players, it’s difficult to know who’s going to play.

“A team that can play with a low block, a high block, and drop back. In these respects, we are similar, it promises an open and complicated match for both teams.

“They are capable of coming out from the back, managing space, that’s their quality: attacking from the back to the front.

“It will require an excellent defensive level and great efficiency.

“Unai Emery is an expert at getting the best out of players.

“It’s a joy to know that you’re going to face a great European coach, with many titles. Aston Villa reached this level thanks to him.”