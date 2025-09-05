Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

PSG head coach Luis Enrique fractures his collarbone in cycling accident

The Spaniard will undergo surgery after sustaining the injury on Friday

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 05 September 2025 22:33 BST
Luis Enrique ’emotional’ at tribute to his daughter after Champions League win

Paris St Germain boss Luis Enrique has suffered a fractured collarbone in a cycling accident.

The club said the Spaniard, who led PSG to the Champions League title last season, would undergo surgery after sustaining the injury on Friday.

In a statement on X, PSG said: “Following a cycling accident on Friday, Paris St Germain head coach Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone.

“The club expresses its full support and wishes him a swift recovery. Further updates will be shared in due course.”

PSG beat Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup last month and have won their opening three games of the Ligue 1 season.

They next play against Lens on September 14.

