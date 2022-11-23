Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gavi tipped to be ‘one of the stars of world football’ by Spain boss Enrique

The 18-year-old became Spain’s youngest goalscorer in June.

Phil Blanche
Wednesday 23 November 2022 20:01
Comments
Gavi (left) scored Spain’s fifth goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Gavi (left) scored Spain’s fifth goal (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Spain boss Luis Enrique predicted Gavi will be “one of the stars of world football” after the teenager became the youngest World Cup goalscorer since Pele 64 years ago.

Gavi scored Spain’s fifth goal in a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica – La Roja’s biggest-ever World Cup victory.

The Barcelona midfielder’s World Cup goal, a brilliant volley with the outside of the foot which went in off a post, came at the age of 18 years and 110 days.

Pele scored against Wales in a 1958 quarter-final at the age of 17 years and 249 days.

Enrique said: “Gavi is a unique player. He is 18 but he has the personality of an experienced player.

Recommended

“He’s a boy who needs a little bit of calm sometimes. But we are happy to have him in the team and he’s going to be one of the stars of world football.”

Gavi became Spain’s youngest goalscorer when he scored against the Czech Republic and before his 18th birthday in June.

He is now Spain’s youngest scorer at a World Cup.

Ferran Torres, with a brace, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata were also on target as Costa Rica were crushed.

“We don’t have one striker who scores many goals,” Enrique said. “But we have lots of players who score goals and I have never been worried about the lack of goals.

“We are always the highest scorers in competitions.

“This was a very special game for us and we wanted to start the competition in the best way possible. We don’t start well (in tournaments). We almost never win the first game, but we have managed to break that.”

Spain play Germany – surprise 2-1 losers to Japan – on Sunday and could effectively put the four-time winners out of the tournament.

Gavi celebrates scoring Spain’s fifth goal in their 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica (Adam Davy/PA)

(PA Wire)

Asked about that possibility, Enrique said: “I don’t want to speculate on that. Germany is an amazing team.

“We have to be calm, even though we have had a big victory.

“I don’t think they had one chance. We dominated from the first minute and we created spaces to have good chances.”

Costa Rica, quarter-finalists in 2014, were the last team to qualify for the World Cup after beating New Zealand in an intercontinental play-off in June.

Head coach Luis Fernando Suarez said: “I am feeling very sad. There’s no doubt about that. I had very different expectations for this match.

Recommended

“Spain played an amazing game and we didn’t. We have players who are better than today.

“We have to forget about this result and start thinking about the next game, however difficult that may be.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in