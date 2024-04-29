Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live outside Spanish court as Luis Rubiales to appear in corruption probe

Holly Patrick
Monday 29 April 2024 08:13
Comments

Watch live outside a Spanish court as the country’s ex-football chief Luis Rubiales appears before a judge as a suspect in a corruption probe.

The probe is being held into the business deal to host the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The former president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) was arrested earlier this month and released after being detained on arrival in Madrid from the Dominican Republic.

Mr Rubiales, who denies any wrongdoing, is suspected of receiving illegal commissions when negotiating the deal.

Police searched his home, as well as the football federation headquarters, when he was in the Dominican Republic in March.

Prosecutors want a two-and-a-half-year jail term.

Mr Rubiales stepped down as RFEF president last year after kissing Spanish international player Jenni Hermoso without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final.

He faces a separate trial for allegedly sexually assaulting the Tigres UANL striker.

Mr Rubiales denies any wrongdoing in that case.

